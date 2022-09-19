Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer-like sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer isn’t giving up without a fight. Fall arrives later this week and we have some real Summer heat as the season change gets closer.

The next few days will include temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Throw in the higher level of humidity and we have some true Summer-like weather. It looks like this push of heat and humidity will put us well into the 90s through the middle of the week. These temperatures are what you would normally see in July and August.

What might be more impressive than the heat is the big drop as the season changes from Summer to Fall. Our highs will fall from the 90s all the way down to the 70s as we make that transition. It all happens right as we make the jump to Fall. It’ll happen on Thursday. A cold front will be passing through the region. It will likely bring some showers & thunderstorms as it makes the run across Kentucky.

Fall air will build in for the first days of the new season. It will be very comfortable around here.

Take care of each other!

