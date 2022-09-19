KSP: one killed in Jackson County weekend shooting

McKee, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are investigating a shooting in Jackson County this past weekend that left a man dead.

Troopers responded just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18 to a shooting outside a home in Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates that 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs of McKee was shot and killed during an altercation at a home just off KY-3445. Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

54-year-old Ricky G. McQueen of McKee was arrested for the shooting, he was charged with murder and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

