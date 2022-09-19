Lucky spot? Ky. gas station sells two big winner scratch-offs just weeks apart

Bath Co. store sells two big winning lottery tickets weeks apart
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County gas station might be the lucky spot to buy a lottery ticket.

The Liberty Mart 3 Marathon in Owingsville sold two winning lottery scratch-offs just weeks apart, totaling almost a million dollars.

Gas station manager Beth Thompson says she’s elated two people from the area won a jackpot that could be life-changing.

You might already be familiar with the story of that first winning ticket Liberty Mart sold. A woman hit the right numbers in a scratch-off lotto ticket and didn’t even know she had a winner in her pocket.

“From what I was told she had scratched it off, she had put it in her purse and it remained in her purse for like two weeks and then she pulled it out and scratched it and realized she had won $80,000,” Thompson said.

It was off a five-dollar ticket called Power Shot. The winner wants to remain Anonymous but Thompson thinks it’s one of her regulars.

“Well, from what I understood, she worked two different jobs and, like I said, I’m not sure I know a lot about her, but I really feel she deserved to win that money,” Thompson said.

That Power Shot ticket was cashed the first week of September, but, wouldn’t you know it, just two weeks later, another scratch-off winner was sold in the same store.

This one was Mega 7′s. The Anonymous winner is believed to be from the area. He won $777,000, half a million after taxes.

“I wish this customer a lot of luck. Hope they spend it wisely and I hope it makes a difference in their life,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the winner of the $80,000 ticket gave a portion of her winnings to the clerk who sold her the ticket. The owner of the Liberty Mart 3 will receive $8,500 from those two scratch-off winnings.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos

Latest News

Marty Irby signs a condolence book for the queen at the British embassy in Washington, D.C....
Ky. man honored by Queen Elizabeth II for work to improve horse industry
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
Kenneth Jordan.
Theft suspect accused of causing over $150K in damages to Lexington businesses
The air curtain incinerator sits idle right now on C&R's property.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | City: Permit or not, incinerator use still likely prohibited