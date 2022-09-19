Students return to school in flood-devastated Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky school district devastated by flooding welcomed students back Monday.

Knott County Schools was supposed to open in August month but the flooding delayed that for almost a month.

Hindman Elementary, like so so many others around Troublesome Creek, suffered a lot of damage and it took a massive effort to get things going.

The first day of school always brings a lot of excitement, and Monday was even more special based on what happened in the Knott County community in late July.

“The night before the flood my classroom was pretty much ready to go. We had 20 minutes and we were turn-key finished. It was devastating to think that water filled our buildings and our classrooms. It’s something that you can never imagine,” said kindergarten teacher Holly Slone.

Teachers say the floodwater destroyed everything in the school. School leaders say a combination of donations and helping hands helped them get students back in the classroom.

Governor Andy Beshear will also be in Knott County Monday to deliver money appropriated from the General Assembly’s flood relief bill.

