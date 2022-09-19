Theft suspect accused of causing over $150K in damages to Lexington businesses

Kenneth Jordan.
Kenneth Jordan.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a man accused of stealing metal from businesses.

Police said from late May to early September 2022, officers responded to several metal thefts from HVAC units in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas.

They said the thefts caused over $150,000 worth of damages.

Last week, police charged Kenneth Jordan with 15 counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Jordan is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

