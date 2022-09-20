Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to toast up over the next few days, the focus continues to be on a big blast of crisp air rolling in here later this week. That’s bringing a full blown Pot of Chili WATCH. This comes from the first of two deep troughs diving into the region over the next week or so.

As usual, let’s kick things off with what’s going on out there today. Temps are well into the 80s with a 90 or low 90 in the west.

Wednesday is the toastiest day until next summer with temps 85-90 east and 90-95 west. Winds are rather gusty as clouds increase ahead of our strong fall cold front sweeping in here Wednesday night and Thursday. This brings a band of showers and storms with it as our temps take a big time tumble.

Highs for Thursday and Friday are in the upper 60s and low 70s with lows by Friday morning in the low and middle 40s for most.

Can one of the colder spots sneak into the upper 30s? Hmmm.

A weak system overspreads the region Saturday with some clouds and a small shower or thunderstorm risk. Temps are in the 70s.

A much stronger fall storm system rolls through with showers and storms Sunday into Monday.

Temps are back into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs early next week with lows heading back into the 40s.

From there, that sprawling high may camp out across the Great Lakes and New England as the tropics try to spin something up down in the Gulf.

