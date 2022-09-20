Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will sizzle for a few more days. That sticks around until we get a potent cold front in the area.

We have a couple more days with Summer-like heat. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs you usually see in July. The general range for these highs will come in around 85 to 90 degrees. I think we have the best shot to hit 90 on Wednesday.

A potent cold front will come calling on Thursday. It just so happens to be the official beginning of Fall. Technically, the season won’t change until late that night but the Fall feel will arrive much earlier in the day. As this front passes through the region we will see some showers develop. I don’t expect anything extreme with showers or storms as the front passes. It’s just the blast of cooler air that follows it. Temperatures will fall from around 90 to the low and mid-70s between Wednesday & Thursday.

By the end of the week, you’ll see highs around the upper-60s. So just think, some of our lows this week will be close to highs at the end of the week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.