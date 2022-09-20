Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child
KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention.
A little after 1 a.m., the child was pronounced dead.
Crews have been talking to family members to figure out what exactly happened.
They’re working to learn if the baby had a medical history.
Troopers could not confirm if foul play was involved.
This is a developing story.
