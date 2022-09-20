Ky. lawmakers told state’s teacher shortage needs immediate attention

Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was...
Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday.

Dr. Jim Flynn, the director of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, told the committee members that the issue needs immediate attention.

This comes as superintendents are dealing with shortages, even as the school year has already started.

Dr. Flynn told Kentucky lawmakers more needs to be done to get teachers interested in the profession. In talking to superintendents at the start of the school year, he said about half still had certified vacancies.

He says Tennessee is using an innovative “grow your own” program. It uses a paid apprenticeship program to start training and, even paying teachers, while they’re still students.

“They have seen some really good results of that at tracking people to the profession,” said Dr. Flynn. “They have opportunities to learn and earn if you will, as they are preparing to be a classroom teacher.”

It’s a learn-and-earn program game changer in student-teaching. It’s an option Kentucky lawmakers could explore to help solve the shortage.

Flynn says Kentucky’s teacher shortage problem was only made worse during the pandemic and it has not improved since then.

In Tennessee’s apprenticeship program, trainees would receive pay increases as they gain higher skill levels. They would also receive national certification.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

Latest News

Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded...
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington. The...
REMINDER: Traffic light at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. set to go live
More than 60 veterans from the Honor Flight Kentucky chapter were honored in Washington DC on...
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital
Steven Warren is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky...
Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75