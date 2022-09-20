Lexington city, faith leaders hold prayer vigil to end violence

It was a call to action Monday night by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and faith leaders across...
It was a call to action Monday night by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and faith leaders across the city, as gun violence continues to be a growing concern.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a call to action Monday night by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and faith leaders across the city, as gun violence continues to be a growing concern.

Twelve people have been shot this month, and three others killed. Three of the shooting victims were just 16 years old.

The vigil took place next to the Crime Victims Memorial outside the Fayette County Courthouse.

“Tonight is a time to come together. To pray for those we have lost, to pray for their families and friends. To pray for our community,” Mayor Gorton said.

Several faith leaders shared prayer and messages of gospel and Mayor Gorton called for people to join forces to put an end to the shootings.

“Lexington is a very special place because of the very special people. We need each of you to get involved,” Gorton said.

For many people at the vigil, they had a personal connection to violence. Deanna Mullins has lived in grief for five years over losing her son Sean.

“You feel the anxiety, the anger, the sadness, the fear, that you feel the night you got the call. But you feel it in a different, compassionate way for another family that’s going through the same things,” Mullins said.

So far this year, 29 families in the city have felt the same pain Mullins felt from losing someone to gun violence. She stays active in using her voice to save others.

“I came out here tonight to help support other survivors. Also to let the city know and officials know that no matter how long our loved one has been gone, we still feel the pain of every shooting that happens,” Mullins said.

For more than half an hour, leaders of different faith shared messages of support and prayer. They said this vigil was a strong first step.

“We’re starting out right tonight in prayer. Because it’s going to take the power of almighty God if we are to be successful in this effort. It’s not a short-term effort. It’s gonna take awhile. We didn’t get here overnight, and we’re not gonna get out of here overnight,” said Pastor Richard Gaines with Consolidated Baptist Church.

Of the 99 people who have been shot this year in Lexington, data from Lexington police shows arrests in just 13 of them. Sixteen of this year’s 35 remain open investigations, and all but one are shooting deaths.

Mullins is part of a group of mothers who stand against gun violence. They work with Ricardo Franklin, whose mother Anita started initiatives to raise awareness. They’re hosting a block party next Friday at the Charles Young Center. It starts at 5:00 p.m., and is in honor of what would’ve been Anita’s 60th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
City officials say inmate Samantha Lynn Collins did not return to the Lexington Division of...
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

Latest News

A Kentucky woman is putting a new foot forward and use a terrible accident to chase a dream of...
Kentucky woman stepping into new career path after boating accident
Ky. receives nearly $70M to add EV charging stations
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide
The Liberty Mart 3 Marathon in Owingsville sold two winning lottery scratch-offs just weeks...
Lucky spot? Ky. gas station sells two big winner scratch-offs just weeks apart