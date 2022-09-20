Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded...
Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion.

The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.

“One of the things I’ve worked on and been passionate about in the East End is uncovering and celebrating this neighborhood’s rich history,” Tolliver said.

He moved to Lexington in the summer of 1994.

“Within two or three months of moving here I was just bitten by that history bug,” Tolliver said.

Since then, he’s spent the last 28 years researching and uncovering history in the neighborhood, making it his mission to bring that history to the surface -- and honor people in the community.

He was instrumental in helping to get the Isaac Murphy Art Garden built. It sits on East Third Street, with a 16-foot-tall stainless steel piece of art at the center.

“I say that my impact on the neighborhood stretches from the Lyric Theatre to the art garden,” Tolliver said.

At the Lyric Theatre, a brick sits outside honoring Tolliver.

“It says ‘Thomas Tolliver East End Activist,’” he said.

Because of the work he’s done, the city of Lexington recognized him as the 2022 Lexington Community Champion. The award is founded by American in Bloom Lexington, and awards people who serve their communities, bringing positive news to light.

“Is it all negative news? No, there’s a lot of good going on in our community,” Tolliver said.

The organization will plant a daffodil drift of 1,000 bulbs on Shropshire Avenue for Tolliver. They’ll be planted this November.

“Their life is short, but they give us an immense beauty while they’re here and you can’t not recognize them, and I’m honored to be awarded with a daffodil drift. I can’t think of a more appropriate award,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver knows he won’t be here forever and hopes someone new steps up and takes over the work he’s done.

Last year, late Councilmember Jake Gibbs was the city’s community champion.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

Latest News

With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday...
Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?
A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington. The...
REMINDER: Traffic light at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. set to go live
Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was...
Ky. lawmakers told state’s teacher shortage needs immediate attention
More than 60 veterans from the Honor Flight Kentucky chapter were honored in Washington DC on...
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital