Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County.

When troopers arrived at a home on Caney Drive, they discovered a man had been shot.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates a fight between Monroe Jackson and Ryan Hurst ended with Jackson shooting and killing Hurst.

Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods, KY, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

He has been charged with murder.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

Latest News

MGN
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
Amber Sergent of Woodford County was named the 2023 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Parole board unable to reach unanimous decision in Ky. school shooter’s case
Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide
WATCH | Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide
A potent cold front will drive across Kentucky later this week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast