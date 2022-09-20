Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday.

We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County.

KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned his truck. They said he was ejected from the vehicle.

Wagoner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

KSP is still investigating the crash.

