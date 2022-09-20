Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75

Steven Warren is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky...
Steven Warren is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off.

Deputies had to end the pursuit in Richmond because they lost sight of the suspect’s car, but they regained sight of him around the Boonesborough area.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect got on the interstate and drove off, and ended up losing control and crashing on I-75.

We’re told the suspect’s name is Steven Warren, who was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He’s facing various drug, gun, and fleeing and evading charges.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

Latest News

More than 60 veterans from the Honor Flight Kentucky chapter were honored in Washington DC on...
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital
File photo of ambulance response.
Man killed when truck goes off Ky. road, hits tree
Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.
MGN
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child