Man facing charges after leading deputies on chase, crashing on I-75

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase in central Kentucky early Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a person with felony warrants, when the person took off.

Deputies had to end the pursuit in Richmond because they lost sight of the suspect’s car, but they regained sight of him around the Boonesborough area.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect got on the interstate and drove off, and ended up losing control and crashing on I-75.

We’re told the suspect’s name is Steven Warren, who was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He’s facing various drug, gun, and fleeing and evading charges.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.