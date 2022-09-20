REMINDER: Traffic light at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. set to go live

A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington. The...
A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington. The signal is set to be fully activated Wednesday morning around 9.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington.

The signal is set to be fully activated Wednesday morning around 9.

When it is active, it will have a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club.

Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane.

No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their...
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

Latest News

With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday...
Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?
Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded...
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was...
Ky. lawmakers told state’s teacher shortage needs immediate attention
More than 60 veterans from the Honor Flight Kentucky chapter were honored in Washington DC on...
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital