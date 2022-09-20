REMINDER: Traffic light at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. set to go live

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new traffic signal is now up on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard in Lexington.

The signal is set to be fully activated Wednesday morning around 9.

When it is active, it will have a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club.

Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane.

No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.

