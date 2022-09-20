UK football releases 2023 schedule
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics has released the full schedule for UK football’s 2023 season.
The 2023 slate, which was announced on Tuesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special, features seven home games.
The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and, for the first time since 2015, Alabama.
The road trips include stops at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville.
The Cats will have a bye on Oct. 22.
|2023 date
|Opponent
|Location
|Sept. 2
|Ball State
|Lexington, Ky.
|Sept. 9
|Eastern Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|Sept. 16
|Akron
|Lexington, Ky.
|Sept. 23
|at Vanderbilt
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Sept. 30
|Florida
|Lexington, Ky.
|Oct. 7
|at Georgia
|Athens, Ga.
|Oct. 14
|Missouri
|Lexington, Ky.
|Oct. 28
|Tennessee
|Lexington, Ky.
|Nov. 4
|at Mississippi State
|Starkville, Miss.
|Nov. 11
|Alabama
|Lexington, Ky.
|Nov. 18
|at South Carolina
|Columbia, S.C.
|Nov. 25
|at Louisville
|Louisville, Ky.
