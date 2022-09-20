UK Healthcare offering ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The gun violence plaguing Lexington has left victims shot in the streets. One group is hoping a class that teaches a very specific technique can save lives, especially during a time when every minute counts.

“There is nothing more tragic than death, and a death that could have been prevented,” said Baillie McCane, a trauma outreach coordinator with UK Healthcare.

That’s why she’s so passionate about the Stop the Bleed program.

“Keeping more blood inside the body than outside the body is how we’re going to save that life as a bystander in need,” McCane said.

McCane offers the free training to anyone wanting to learn. She teaches people how to remain calm when someone is hurt, whether from a fall, a car accident or a gunshot wound, starting with calling 911.

Then she shows you how to stop the bleeding using anything you may have around.

“Do they have a towel then can use to apply pressure? Or to put over the wound? Do they have a belt or a purse strap they can use as a tourniquet? In that moment, your mind and adrenaline is continuously rushing,” McCane said.

Just last Wednesday, a Lexington mother used her quick thinking, and first aid kit she keeps in her car, to help a young teen who had been shot in a shopping center on Oxford Circle. It’s that same resourcefulness McCane and Trauma Education Coordinator Amie Peel want to teach people of all ages.

McCane said it can taken seven to 10 minutes for emergency services to arrive, but it only takes two to five minutes for someone to bleed out. The program works with community resource leaders to give the training and free kits to people of all ages.

