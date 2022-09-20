Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?

By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday season.

However, many businesses continue to deal with supply chain issues leaving some shoppers wondering if popular seasonal items, like Christmas trees, will be impacted.

In Lexington, the owner of Nieman’s Christmas Tree Farm, Tom Nieman, says their trees this year are looking better than ever!

Nieman has owned the tree farm since 1977. He says the trees have life cycles of seven years and the weather has been great for producing the Fraser fir trees. He said it’s best to shop locally for the best selection and quality of trees because supply chain issues are causing some places to see a limited selection.

“There is no shortage. The problem is some of the distribution. Some areas are not going to get as many trees as they did before. It’s because of trucking and that sort of thing. But, in terms of the number of trees available, it is about the same as it was if not a bit more available,” Nieman said.

Nieman says, while it may seem early, now is the perfect time to make an appointment to come out and pick your tree.

