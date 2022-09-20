World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies.

The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

It’s part of the Air Power History Tour out of Dallas, Texas.

“We brought some World War II aircraft out here to allow people to see them and fight,” said Col. Burney Baskett, Commemorative Air Force.

Aircraft enthusiasts were able to take a 30-minute flight around Central Kentucky and also get a history lesson on how these bombers impacted the war.

These planes flew dangerous missions over Europe and Asia.

“A 30-minute flight gives you a taste of what they did on 10-12 hour missions over Europe or Japan and flying these things, we are not in combat, nobody’s shooting at it,” Baskett said. “You get a little taste of what it was like to fly in these historic bombers.”

The next stop for the bombers is Indiana.

