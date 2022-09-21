‘Banned Books Week:’ Why some books are threatened to be pulled from shelves

The Hunger Games, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Diary of Anne Frank are just a few of the 1,600 books nationwide that have been threatened to be pulled.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hunger Games, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Diary of Anne Frank are just a few of the 1,600 books nationwide that have been threatened to be pulled from libraries.

The American Library Association is using the moment to highlight those novels through what’s called Banned Books Week.

Inside Lexington’s Central Library, the number of books you can read seems endless. But what you may have read for a school assignment might now threatened to be pulled from some shelves.

“A banned book is one that has been questioned by a community member or a library customer about whether or not if that book is valuable,” said Anne Donworth with marketing communications for the Lexington Public Library. “Often they deal with race, sexuality and religion.”

She said To Kill a Mockingbird has been challenged on the grounds that it features racial slurs. Those challenges can come from parents and other groups.

“Even things not as controversial, but Harry Potter because it promoted magic. Captain Underpants because it has potty humor,” Donworth said.

Other books that have been challenged include Charlotte’s Web, The Diary of Anne Frank, and a penguin book insinuating a same sex couple adopting a baby penguin.

“If we censor the literature from kids or teenagers they are going to eventually find it out in the community,” said Leon Cavins, a frequent guest of the public library.

David Walls is the executive director of the Family Foundation of Kentucky, a group focused on Christian and family values. He believes certain books shouldn’t be in school libraries.

“We all recognize that certain books and topics are just not appropriate to kids at young ages and this is certainly, our organization is committed to ensuring that parents and families have a voice and a say,” Walls said.

Walls said the phrase “banned books” is inflammatory language used to shock people into what is not actually going on.

We’re told even one of the most read pieces of literature of all time has been challenged-- the Bible.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
File image
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Advance Auto Parts donated $25,000 to the center on Wednesday to help rebuild.
Breathitt Co. tech center receives big donation to help recover from flooding
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer
Rowland was arrested and has been lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads...
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky