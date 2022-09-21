Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Blast Of Fall Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a day of summer sizzle across the Commonwealth but a big fall cold front is about to change all that in a hurry. This front ushers in showers and thunderstorms ahead of the blast of real deal fall air. There’s another blast right behind that as we also start to focus on the Gulf of Mexico.

Temps today reach the upper 80s to near 90 in the east with lots of mid and upper 90 numbers in the west. Winds will be rather gusty as our cold front nears from the northwest. This front will also bring an increase in late day clouds and those cloud will eventually spit out some showers and storms.

As a matter of fact, there’s a low-end risk for a few severe storms to develop to our north today and drop into the northern half of the state this evening.

That line of showers and storms settles through here through the first half of Thursday with gusty winds from the north crushing summer to our south. Highs on Thursday stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for many.

As skies slowly clear, that sets the stage for chilly temps for Friday morning. Lows of 40-45 degrees are a good bet for many.

Highs on Friday are back into the upper 60s and low 70s with a pleasant wind blowing from the north and northeast.

A small system moves in here on Saturday and brings the chance for a shower or thunderstorm with it as temps return to the 70s. This is ahead of a bigger fall storm system set to sweep through here with more widespread showers and storms for Sunday and Monday.

