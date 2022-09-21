Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of Fall air is coming soon

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll feel like Summer for one more day. A major Fall front will bring those daytime highs down from the 90s to the 60s.

The switch to Fall will happen right on cue for us this year. All of you Summer weather fans will have one more day that gives you all of the heat you can handle. We’ll hover around 90 for highs with some slightly higher humidity. Some storms might develop and blow through the region later today. You might even experience something strong to severe.

Our potent Fall front will drive all the way through Kentucky on Thursday. It is at this time that we experience a major shift in the pattern. Highs will go from 90ish all the way down to the upper-60s and low-70s. Did I mention how cold Friday morning will be in Kentucky? You will probably experience lows somewhere around the 40-degree mark. Yes! 40 degrees! Not just in the 40s but right around the actual number.

You’ll see a little spike in temperature for the weekend. It puts us back in the mid-70s. This happens as the next system approaches the region. It will be that same system that delivers our second shot of Fall air.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
File image
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
MGN
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

Latest News

Much cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead
A potent cold front will drive across Kentucky later this week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will drop by the end of the week and weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front