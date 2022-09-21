Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of Fall air is coming soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll feel like Summer for one more day. A major Fall front will bring those daytime highs down from the 90s to the 60s.

The switch to Fall will happen right on cue for us this year. All of you Summer weather fans will have one more day that gives you all of the heat you can handle. We’ll hover around 90 for highs with some slightly higher humidity. Some storms might develop and blow through the region later today. You might even experience something strong to severe.

Our potent Fall front will drive all the way through Kentucky on Thursday. It is at this time that we experience a major shift in the pattern. Highs will go from 90ish all the way down to the upper-60s and low-70s. Did I mention how cold Friday morning will be in Kentucky? You will probably experience lows somewhere around the 40-degree mark. Yes! 40 degrees! Not just in the 40s but right around the actual number.

You’ll see a little spike in temperature for the weekend. It puts us back in the mid-70s. This happens as the next system approaches the region. It will be that same system that delivers our second shot of Fall air.

Take care of each other!

