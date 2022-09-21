Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree.

Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street.

An investigation with multiple agencies, including Nicholasville Police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led to the discovery of Rowland’s involvement in the fire.

Rowland was arrested and has been lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The investigation still is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.