Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree.

Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street.

Nicholasville bakery destroyed by weekend fire

An investigation with multiple agencies, including Nicholasville Police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led to the discovery of Rowland’s involvement in the fire.

Rowland was arrested and has been lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

The investigation still is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

