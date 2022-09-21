Officials: Former Johnson County Schools girls’ basketball coach indicted on charges

(Johnson County Schools)
(Johnson County Schools)(Johnson County Schools)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Schools officials said a former employee and girls’ basketball coach was indicted on “multiple counts of inappropriate conduct.”

A news release said the district’s priority is the safety and welfare of all students and they will work with police to protect them.

The district did not release the name of the former employee.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

We are working to learn more information.

Statement from Johnson County Schools
Statement from Johnson County Schools(Johnson County Schools)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
File image
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

What you may have read for a school assignment is now threatened to be pulled from some shelves.
‘Banned Books Week:’ Why some books are threatened to be pulled from shelves
Advance Auto Parts donated $25,000 to the center on Wednesday to help rebuild.
Breathitt Co. tech center receives big donation to help recover from flooding
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer
Rowland was arrested and has been lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads...
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky