One person injured in Lexington shooting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited, but our crew at the scene saw police concentrating on a car parked in the middle of the road. We later saw that car towed away with what appeared to be bullet holes in the front windshield.

Data from the Lexington Police Department’s crime tracker shows this is the 100th shooting in the city this year. That number doesn’t include the 29 people who died from gunshot wounds this year.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

