Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft names running mate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft has named her running mate, becoming the first candidate to make that step in the 2023 race.

Craft held an event in Campbellsville Wednesday night where she announced that State Senator Max Wise would be on her ticket if she wins the GOP nomination in May.

Wise is chairman of the Senate Education Committee and a professor at Campbellsville University.

The Republican-led legislature changed the law to allow candidates to name their running mates after the primary, many thinking that runner up candidates would be likely running mates.

