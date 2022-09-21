Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students are getting a new way to learn this school year.

The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Officials tell us it’s going to provide a new way for students to engage and learn about science, math, and technology.

“It has 15 different activities in the cart that last up to six months of programming,” said Mike Norman, Kentucky Science Center CEO. You know, it’s an hour a day, it’s a couple hours a day, it’s whatever they want to do. The curriculum is there for them. The tools, the technology, everything they need is in this cart.”

Wednesday morning, the students got to show off a taste of what was to come. Drawing paths for robots to travel, building their own robots and building a bridge that needed to support a certain amount of weight.

“You know, I think about the term engaging and I think about the term innovative and that’s really what these actives with the STEAM cart is going to provide to our students,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.

Parker says Toyota sponsored the cart for Southern Elementary. Norman says, thanks to that partnership, students have a chance to create a foundation that they can use going forward.

“So, much about this is confidence and risk-taking and trying things and problem-solving and not worrying about did it work or not. It’s just the process and, when you see the kids working together, it is amazing,” Norman said.

The STEAM Maker Cart will be available to the students here at Southern Elementary for the next six months.

