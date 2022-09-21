Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads...
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads and bridges and rights of way.(wkyt)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers were given an update on the impact of flooding on eastern Kentucky roads and bridges.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads and bridges and rights of way.

Secretary Gray says what happened in western Kentucky with the tornado helped prepare them for the massive amount of work to be done in eastern Kentucky in late July—work that is still taking place today.

Secretary Gray told lawmakers that the first priority was making roads passable. He showed several before-and-after slides of what damaged roads look like. They worked to fix 1,100 bridges and removed 200,000 tons of debris from pathways.

“What you see is determination and resilience,” said Secretary Gray. “That is inspiring in so many ways. It’s not just the people of eastern Kentucky that are inspiring, but the rest of our state and beyond the borders.”

Secretary Gray says the transportation cabinet also provided 11 pop-up locations to help people replace lost driver licenses and IDs.

As of now, state officials believe that FEMA will reimburse them for all the money spent to replace bridges and damaged roadways.

