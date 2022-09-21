Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship

The trial for a Kentucky sailor, Ryan Sawyer Mays, accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship...
The trial for a Kentucky sailor, Ryan Sawyer Mays, accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego.(US Navy)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego.

Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.

PREVIOUS>> Attorney for Ky. sailor charged with setting Navy ship fire says portrayal of client hasn’t been fair

Mays continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors argue Mays was an “arrogant sailor who was mad about being assigned deck duty after failing to become a Navy Seal.” His defense says the Navy is in the wrong, and claims investigators said Mays started the fire before the probe was finished and ignored evidence that did not fit their narrative.

It’s a case that’s received national attention.

“His defense is he didn’t do it,” case expert Gary Barthel said.

Mays is facing a military judge this week for charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel. The July 2020 fire burned for days, and the damage was so extensive, the ship was scrapped. More than 60 sailors and civilians were injured.

RELATED >> Sailors struggle to remember year after Navy warship fire

“More importantly, there’s been evidence presented that the Navy was storing lithium ion batteries in combustible containers down in the ‘lower v.’ I anticipate that the defense experts are going to testify that these lithium ion batteries could have been a potential source of the fire,” Barthel said.

Barthel represented Seaman Mays in the earlier phase of the court process and is working with his new defense team. He said Mays is being used as a scapegoat for the Navy’s misdoing.

“Somebody needs to answer as to what happened,” Barthel said.

Mays faces serious time in prison if he is convicted on these charges. The arson charge holds a maximum 25 years behind bars, and the willful hazarding of a vessel carries a max of life in prison.

The trial is expected to last throughout next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
UK Chandler Hospital on May 27, 2020. Photo: Jim Stratman/WKYT
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Civil war artifacts unearthed in Carter County
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
MGN
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
UK football releases 2023 schedule
If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two...
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
On this National Register to Vote Day, different organizations are trying to help people get...
Organizations gather in Lexington to help voters get registered
An eastern Kentucky community center opened its doors to kids in hopes of helping them get...
‘A place of healing:’ Eastern Ky. community center serves children in time of mental health need