Woman, baby taken to hospital after crash involving Lextran bus
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman and a baby were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Man o’ War and Palumbo Drive. 

Police say a car on the outer loop of Man o’ War ran a red light at the Palumbo Drive intersection and hit another car, which was on Palumbo crossing Man o’ War.

The car that was hit was then pushed into the path of a Lextran bus. We’re told the bus only had one passenger on board at the time and no injuries were reported on the bus.

A woman in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with what’s being reported as non-life-threatening injuries.  A baby in the car with her was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported. 

The road was briefly shut down after the crash but has since reopened.

