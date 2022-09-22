‘Adopt-a-Highway’ Art Contest for 2022

This year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”
This year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students as of Wednesday.

According to the release, this year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”

“The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

Entries must be postmarked no later than October 28, 2022.

Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private and home schools may enter.

The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available by clicking or tapping here.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says they have removed massive amounts of debris from roads...
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky
On this National Register to Vote Day, different organizations are trying to help people get...
Organizations gather in Lexington to help voters get registered
Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the profession. That’s was...
Ky. lawmakers told state’s teacher shortage needs immediate attention
Amber Sergent of Woodford County was named the 2023 Kentucky High School Teacher of the Year.
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Parole board unable to reach unanimous decision in Ky. school shooter’s case