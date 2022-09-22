Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients.

Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply.

Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three years, to identify the health needs of the community. As a result of the CHNA, three health needs were identified:

Behavioral health and substance abuse

Social determinants of health

Obesity and healthy lifestyles

They say the opening of the patient food bank directly supports the hospital’s goal of addressing the social determinants of health.

The hospital is also partnering with God’s Outreach Food Bank to provide the food bank service.

“God’s Outreach is so thankful to have this opportunity to close the gap on hunger by providing immediate emergency good to Baptist Health Richmond patients,” said Anthony Lowery, director of God’s Outreach. “It’s through these community partnerships that we are able to insure that no one goes to bed hungry in Madison County.”

