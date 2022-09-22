Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients

Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care...
Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply.(Baptist Health Richmond)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients.

Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply.

Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three years, to identify the health needs of the community. As a result of the CHNA, three health needs were identified:

  • Behavioral health and substance abuse
  • Social determinants of health
  • Obesity and healthy lifestyles

They say the opening of the patient food bank directly supports the hospital’s goal of addressing the social determinants of health.

The hospital is also partnering with God’s Outreach Food Bank to provide the food bank service.

“God’s Outreach is so thankful to have this opportunity to close the gap on hunger by providing immediate emergency good to Baptist Health Richmond patients,” said Anthony Lowery, director of God’s Outreach. “It’s through these community partnerships that we are able to insure that no one goes to bed hungry in Madison County.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

Latest News

According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington incident
A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around...
Car crashes into Lexington home
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
RAW VIDEO | Ky. student nearly hit getting off school bus