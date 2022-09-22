Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

Bobby and Ella Flynn
Bobby and Ella Flynn(WKYT)
By Bill Bryant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died.

Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95.

He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years.

Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home and marrying his high school sweetheart, Ella, when they were 19.

RELATED: ‘We’re happy’: Lexington couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Bobby Flynn was the father of former pro-baseball player Doug Flynn.

He also managed the press row at Rupp Arena where many remember his friendliness and kindness.

According to Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 12:30 p.m. until the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sayre Christian Village.

