LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning.

It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King.

Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window.

No one was hurt and the home is still livable.

The car was towed away.

