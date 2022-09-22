Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Air Crashes In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new season is here and it’s kicking off with a perfectly timed fall cold front pushing through the region. This is bringing very chilly air that’s leading to a Pot of Chili ALERT through Friday. Make sure to stock up on chili supplies today… This is NOT a drill!

Our front is sweeping southward very quickly today and it has a few scattered showers and storms along and ahead of it.

A dry and cool northerly wind kicks in through the day as skies try to become partly sunny. Temps range from the middle 60s to low 70s.

Clear skies tonight allow temps to tank by Friday morning. The numbers drop into the 40-45 degree range for many, but the NAM fam continues to show the chance for some upper 30s in some of the coldest valleys.

Highs on Friday are into the 60s for most of the state with clouds increasing.

Those clouds may spit out a scattered shower or storm for Saturday as temps return to the 70s. We stay there into Sunday before the next fall system sweeps in with some showers and storms that last into early Monday. Chilly winds blow behind this system with the threat for another system dropping in from the northwest.

