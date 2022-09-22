Congressman Hal Rogers seeking additional federal money for Kentucky flood recovery

Flooding in Kentucky
Flooding in Kentucky(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Recovery continues in many communities across Kentucky after historic and devastating summer flooding.

“They’re suffering mightily,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, (R-Ky.).

Rogers said he wants more federal money to help people in his district recover.

“We’ll be pushing for the money to fund the recovery, and its many aspects,” Rogers said. “So I’ll be seeking money through the appropriations process for the various aspects of recovery.”

Congress is still grappling with a short-term funding bill to prevent a government shut down through the midterm elections.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested that Kentucky municipalities may still have money left over from previous federal COVID stimulus packages, and said he is exploring a path whether communities can use that money for flood recovery.

Sen. Paul said, “one of the things I’ve recommended is, we’ve spent all this money on COVID that’s now just sitting around. Some of that money, I think, could be diverted to disasters, and we’ve proposed that as well.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office reiterated the senator’s comments that he will “...continue to use my role in the Senate to advocate for extensive federal aid for Eastern Kentucky.”

Lawmakers have until September 30th to pass a short term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. If additional funding for disaster recovery isn’t included, there could be another opportunity before the midterm elections. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the Senate will return to Washington in October.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies
Tammy Rodriguez
Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect