Designs for Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in downtown Lexington are getting a look at the final plans for Town Branch Park.

A lot of people are excited about this project and what it could mean for the downtown area. They’re getting a sneak peek Thursday at what the finished product is going to look like.

This phase of developing Town Branch Park has been seven years in the making.

The group has been working on getting input from the community before finalizing the features, which include an amphitheater, dog park, water park, and other features on the 10-acre spot.

That’s going to be in what right now is just a parking lot between the Central Bank Center and Oliver Lewis Way.

“I really think that all of the activity that is going on in this area is really going to just change this end of downtown. Because of the trail system that’s coming through, it will all be connected, and really make our downtown from both sides be connected and accessible,” said Allison Lankford, the executive director of Town Branch Park.

Groundbreaking for the project will be in the spring, and it’s expected to be completed and ready to welcome concerts and other events by 2025.

Developers got more than 16,000 responses from people when they were looking for input about what features to include at the park.

