Fayette Co. student facing charges after gun found on school property

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County student is facing charges after police found a gun inside of a car on school property.

According to Frederick Douglass High School officials, Fayette County Public Schools Police were patrolling school grounds Thursday, which is a routine procedure. They said officers noticed something suspicious inside a car parked on campus.

Police worked with school administration to locate the driver of the vehicle, and they conducted a search of it. They found a firearm inside and took possession of it immediately.

They said the student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The principal told families it was an isolated incident and students remained safe during the investigation.

