Fayette County Health Dept. holding first clinic with new COVID booster shot today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine boosters are available at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, and people are steadily coming in as they’re taking both walk-ins as well as those who have already registered.

Professionals in Kentucky are helping out by volunteering at the clinic. Doctors, nurses, veterans and others are helping people register and get their vaccines.

With the colder months approaching, Kevin Hall at the Fayette County Health Department says that its ok to get both your COVID vaccines and your flu shot at the same time. Hall says that the COVID booster will protect against the original strain and omicron, but the virus will continue to mutate in the future.

He says they tend to see a lot of the same people at these clinics staying up to date on their vaccines. He adds that if it has been 2 months since your last covid booster, you are eligible to get the new one. He says he wants people to stay protected in the upcoming months.

“Getting vaccinated allows us to protect the people of Lexington and central Kentucky,” said Hall. “Were heading into holiday season, so people are going to be going door to door, trick or treating, you’ve got kids back in school, you’ve got adults doing more functions with the fall season. This is the time to get protected.”

Officials at the Fayette County Health Department tell us that they want to encourage more people to come out and get vaccinated. They’ll be at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington until 3pm today.

