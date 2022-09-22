Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall blast finally arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major blast of Fall air will start running the show beginning today.

We have talked about it all week and now we have finally reached the season-changing front. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. That’s all thanks to the big cold front. If you are a fan of Fall you will love the end result.

Fall officially arrives at 9:04 PM. It is at that time the direct rays from the sun will pass over the equator. You get roughly 12 hours of daylight today and tomorrow. Soon those nights will be a whole lot longer.

The cooler weather will hold steady throughout the entire forecast. Temperatures will run in the 60s and 70s for most of the 7-day. There will be a little spike in the temperatures for the weekend. Nothing significant, just a run in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Another big front will race through the area on Monday and takes care of any concerns of another warm-up.

Take care of each other!

