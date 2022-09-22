Lexington awarded millions in grant funding to hire more firefighters

The Lexington Fire Department has been awarded a $4.2 million grant that will allow it to hire...
The Lexington Fire Department has been awarded a $4.2 million grant that will allow it to hire 21 additional firefighters.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department has been awarded a $4.2 million grant that will allow it to hire 21 additional firefighters.

The money is from a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, or SAFER.

City officials say the goal of SAFER grants is to provide funding directly to fire departments to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.

“We want to ensure all response units – like fire engines, ladders, and ambulances - are kept on duty at all times in order to meet our Department’s mission of protecting lives and property,” Fire Chief Jason Wells said.

The funds will cover the cost of the additional firefighters for three years.

Lexington Fire’s authorized strength will grow from 599 to 620 firefighters as a result of this funding. The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire department’s ability to comply with staffing, response and operational standards as established by the National Fire Protection Agency.

Lexington Fire Department currently has 50 vacancies due to attrition, with 32 recruits expected to complete their academy training in mid-October.

“The ability to improve and expand our staffing is immensely beneficial to the Department and to the community we serve, Wells said. “We are confident that the enhanced staffing will help us respond more effectively to emergencies, reduce response time, and provide appropriate numbers of trained personnel at incident scenes,” Wells said. “Further, it will improve firefighter quality of life and reduce overtime expense.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Bailee Thornsbury, 22.
Kentucky mother facing charges after death of young child
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Dale Drive.
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off...
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

Latest News

According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington incident
Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care...
Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients
A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around...
Car crashes into Lexington home
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus