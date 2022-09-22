Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a situation in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

We’re still working to get details about what happened, but fire officials tell us one patient was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

DEVELOPING: We’re here on Jennifer Road in Lexington where there is a large police presence.



The Lexington Fire Dept. tells us they were dispatched here for a possible shooting, and as of right now, person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/S2eZZM99XA — Julia Sandor (@JuliaSandorWKYT) September 22, 2022

