Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington incident
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a situation in Lexington.
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.
We’re still working to get details about what happened, but fire officials tell us one patient was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
