Tickets selling fast for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington.

Tickets are running low, but you still have the chance to buy a ticket to win the brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.

You also have the opportunity to win bonus prizes if you get a ticket before September 30.

This year’s dream home is being built in The Home Place subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg. The 2,600 square foot home being built by DB Homes has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is expected to be compete this fall.

The Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest fundraising programs for St. Jude each year. While Lexington is a long way from Memphis, it’s this house and the dollars raised through the Dream Home Giveaway that ensures the mission of St. Jude continues.

Open houses to take a look inside the home start this weekend. You can swing by from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Saturday and again from noon until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. It’ll also be open for viewing October 1-2, as well as October 8-9.

The drawing for the Lexington Dream Home is October 13.

