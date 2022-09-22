West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen.

“That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”

Jones’s best day on the field was against Ashland where the senior scored...scored...scored...scored...scored....scored....aaaaand scored! His total numbers...639 yards and 8 touchdowns.

“You know, I did really well,” said Jones the humble senior QB for the Colts. “I think I had a couple of drives where I kind of fell asleep here and there, but other than that I did really well.”

Jones comes by his talent honestly. His father, Pookie, played QB for Kentucky in the early 90′s and he sees his son with unbiased eyes.

“Just to watch him play in the last five weeks and the kind of numbers he is putting up, and it kind of like, OK, holy crap!” said the elder Jones. “It’s kind of fun as a coach but as a dad sitting up there and watching it too. I’m really proud of him.”

The younger Jones understands the critique from his father who was Mister Football in Kentucky at Calloway County in 1989 and played 30 games for the Wildcats.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. Getting the knowledge from him, you know, he’s really hard on me,” said Jacob. “I don’t want him to be soft on me and be like it’s OK. It’s never OK. It doesn’t matter how perfect I play. There’s still something wrong and I love that about it.”

The future is bright for this 17-year-old and his best football is still to come.

“There’s gonna be a college that gets a heck of a football player whose best days are ahead of him,” said Marsh. “This kid is not tapped out physically, yet.”

