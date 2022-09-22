Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington.

Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75. Three people died, including her own sister.

Thursday morning, Rodriguez was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole after 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.