Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people

Tammy Rodriguez
Tammy Rodriguez(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington.

Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75. Three people died, including her own sister.

Thursday morning, Rodriguez was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole after 20 years.

