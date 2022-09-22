Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington.
Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.
In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75. Three people died, including her own sister.
Thursday morning, Rodriguez was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole after 20 years.
