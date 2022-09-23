Bridge maintenance scheduled on I-75 in Whitley County, traffic delays possible

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bridge maintenance could lead to traffic delays on I-75 in Whitley County next week.

The maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27.

On Tuesday, the right lane of I-75 Northbound will be closed at mile marker 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The right lane of I-75 Southbound will be closed at mile marker 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials asked drivers to use caution and drive slowly in work zones.

