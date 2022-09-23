A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.

Tickets for a chance to win the dream home are $100 and for every ticket sold, it means more lifesaving care for some of the country’s sickest children.

Actor and entertainer Danny Thomas lived his life in the spotlight, but it’s his philanthropy and work behind the scenes for which he is best known. Thomas believed no child should die in the dawn of life—it’s why he created St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 60 years ago.

“One of my favorite sayings is there are great hospitals, and there are great research institutions and there are great charities and at St. Jude, it’s all three,” said Emily Hines.

No one knows that more than Emily Hines, who was brought to St. Jude with a rare form of cancer and left cured. Hines is one of the countless patients who have benefited from the lifesaving research and care that happens there every day.

“We do wonderful things, and a cancer diagnosis or another catastrophic disease diagnosis can be scary, but you know you are coming to the best place,” said Rebecca Bush, Dir. Clinical Operations.

Rebecca Bush is the Director of Clinical Operations at St. Jude and she sees firsthand the patient-focused approach that goes into every patient to help ease their fears.

“If a child has to have an MRI, we have child life assistants who take the children and their families and show them what an MRI looks like. We have a practice MRI, and the kids can lie down and show them what it looks like,” said Bush.

Bush knows that for the families that come to St. Jude, a cancer diagnosis is often their worst moment, that is why easing outside burdens is important. And that’s where this year’s Lexington St. Jude Dream Home comes in.

The money raised from the tickets sold for the giveaway is just another way St. Jude helps support families, helping to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude.

“We do what we can to help with travel, with food, with housing, with all of that, so that they can focus on what’s important with taking care of their child,” said Bush.

At St. Jude, every patient is special and to those like Bush, it’s a place where hope lives daily.

“It’s a happy place,” said Bush.

Tickets are on sale now for the Lexington St. Jude Dream home at 4012 Buttermilk Road in the Home Place neighborhood off Polo Club Boulevard. The drawing for the house is October 13, 2022.

Open house dates and times:

Sept. 24 – 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 25 – noon - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 2 – noon - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 – 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 9 – noon – 5:00 p.m.

