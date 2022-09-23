Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Weekend Showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall, Y’all! As expected, Mother Nature flipped the switch straight to fall and this pattern is locked in place now. While the pattern is fall, we still have a lot to track, including historic stuff in the tropics.

Temps this morning are likely in the 40-45 degree range for many with an outside shot at upper 30s in the coldest valleys. This comes roughly 36 hours after many areas hit 90 or better and will go down as one of the most extreme temp swings we’ve ever had. Think about that, folks. We go from the 90s to upper 30s and low 40s in under two days. Wow!

Highs today are mainly in the 60s across central and eastern Kentucky with 70-75 in the far west. Clouds will increase, but the day is dry and pleasant.

Those clouds are ahead of a weak system rolling across the state on Saturday and it’s bringing the chance for a few showers and storms with it. The models are spitting out some decent coverage for Saturday.

Another potent fall storm system then works through the Ohio Valley Sunday into Monday. This brings an increase in showers and storms that will be followed by another chilly blast of fall. There’s even a frost threat by the middle of next week.

