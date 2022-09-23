Dog killed in Lexington fire

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family’s dog was killed in a fire in Lexington Friday morning.

Fire officials tell us crews were called out shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the Imperial Trailer Park on Queen Avenue.  They say smoke and flames were visible when crews got to the scene.

We’re told there were people inside when the fire broke out, but they were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. However, fire officials say one dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

Latest News

According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
Temperatures spike for the weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Quick temp spike this weekend
All Blue Weather Preview - Northern IL
All Blue Weather Preview - Northern IL
A quick shot of milder air for the weekend.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast