Dog killed in Lexington fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family’s dog was killed in a fire in Lexington Friday morning.

Fire officials tell us crews were called out shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire in the Imperial Trailer Park on Queen Avenue. They say smoke and flames were visible when crews got to the scene.

We’re told there were people inside when the fire broke out, but they were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. However, fire officials say one dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

