Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP

John Goble. Credit: WKYT
John Goble. Credit: WKYT(WVLT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them.

The crime happened nearly five years ago.

In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand Jury, alleging that Goble, along with two former KSP troopers, sold KSP-owned weapons for profit.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to one count of federal conspiracy to defraud the United States as part of a plea agreement. Goble was facing six charges at the state level, but all of the other charges were dropped either because of double jeopardy or as part of the plea.

RELATED: Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police

Goble received his sentence Friday afternoon. Instead of jail time, Goble was sentenced to a year of home detention with two years probation and a $10,000 fine. U.S. District Judge GregoryVan Tatenhove said he took into account Goble’s health and his taking responsibility when handing out the sentence.

In August, Goble also pleaded guilty to perjury in Scott County. He’s still awaiting sentencing in that case. He faces one to five years in prison. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Roberts recommended one year to the judge.

Goble’s sentencing for the perjury charge is set for October 3.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
According to the Lexington Fire Dept., the call was originally dispatched as a possible...
Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Bobby and Ella Flynn
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

Latest News

The Lexington Fire Department has been awarded a $4.2 million grant that will allow it to hire...
Lexington awarded millions in grant funding to hire more firefighters
For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream...
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street.
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama